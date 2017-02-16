Midfielder Lance Rozeboom has been named the third captain in Ottawa Fury FC history.

The 27-year-old American succeeds the retired Julian De Guzman, who is now an Ottawa assistant coach. Richie Ryan was the first captain for the Fury, who have moved to the USL from the NASL this season and are now affiliated with the Montreal Impact.

'Lance is a fantastic leader and he epitomizes everything we want from the captain of our club.' - Fury head coach Paul Dalglish

Rozeboom previously captained the Austin Aztex in 2015 under current Ottawa coach Paul Dalglish.

"Lance is a fantastic leader and he epitomizes everything we want from the captain of our club," Dalglish said in a statement. "I know he can do the job because he was my captain in Austin. When I had conversations with my staff, the players and members of the organization his name kept coming up. He's not just the captain I want, but who his teammates want."

Lance Rozeboom succeeds Julian de Guzman as captain of Ottawa Fury FC. De Guzman announced his retirement from the game earlier in 2017 and is now an assistant coach for the team. Rozeboom captained the USL's Austin Aztex in 2015, under current Fury coach Paul Dalglish.

Rozeboom led Ottawa last season in minutes played (2,711). He also helped Ottawa to an unlikely victory in the first leg of its Amway Canadian Championship series against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Prior to joining Ottawa and captaining Austin in its inaugural 2015 season, Rozeboom spent two years with the Rochester Rhinos.