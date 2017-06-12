The father of a Barrhaven teenager who was shot to death in a botched home invasion says the family is frustrated that the man convicted of planning the theft has been released on bail and is now living within walking distance from their home.

"It's a slap in the face to the whole family here when something like this happens," Dale Swan said. "We just shake our heads and say, well, when will it end?"

Michael Swan was killed in February 2010 after three men from Toronto stormed into the 19-year-old's home on Moodie Drive looking for drugs.

The gunman, Kristopher Allan McLellan, was found guilty of first-degree murder. ​Dylon Tyrone Barnett and Kyle Mullen were also convicted of second-degree murder.

A fourth man, Sam Tsega, was not present during the home invasion, but was billed as the mastermind behind the operation. He was found guilty of manslaughter on June 30, 2016, and was sentenced this April to nine years in prison.

However, a judge in Toronto released him on bail last Wednesday pending an appeal of his manslaughter conviction.

'Without his role, our son would still be alive.' - Dale Swan

Dale and his wife, Rea, have sat through four different trials since 2010 and say Tsega's release is the latest frustration in what has been a long journey to get justice for their son.

"It's the process, because it's been over seven years," Dale Swan said.

"[Tsega] has never taken any ownership over what he has done — his role — and he continues to use every option that he has to try to avoid having to pay for what he has done. Without his role, our son would still be alive."

Neither he nor his wife have seen Tsega since his release last week, but Dale Swan said, "it's just a matter of time." Tsega is living with his mother in a home that's less than a 10-minute walk from the Swan residence, he said.

"It's kind of a reminder, to say the least, every time you drive by the street."

Dale and Rea Swan, Michael Swan's parents, speak to reporters outside the Ottawa courthouse on April 13, 2017, after Sam Tsega was sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in their son's 2010 death. (CBC)

'Sympathy' from attorney general

Attorney General of Ontario Yasir Naqvi, also an Ottawa MPP, wouldn't comment on the specifics of the bail hearing, though he underlined courts operate independently from the government of the day and must make their decisions based on evidence.

"I totally, of course, sympathize with the family. I can imagine the anguish they must feel," Naqvi told CBC News on Saturday.

"From my perspective, I have to be very careful because this is an issue that is before the court. It would be highly inappropriate for me to comment."

Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi expressed sympathy for the Swan family, but said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on the specifics of Sam Tsega case. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Swan said he feels the decision is evidence the justice system is weighted to the disadvantage of victims and their families.

"I wish he could live a day in our shoes and get a feeling of what exactly these types of decisions put us through," he said.

Tsega's appeal lawyer, Michael Dineen, declined to comment on the case.

Crown opposed bail

The Crown fought Tsega's request for bail, citing concerns for public safety. But appeal court Justice Janet Simmons weighed those concerns against the fact the young man had been previously out on bail for more than five years without incident, and prior to Swan's killing had no prior criminal record.

Tsega was released on a $72,000 bond. His bail conditions require him to abide by a curfew and to surrender his passport. He is also banned from possessing any weapons and possessing or consuming any prohibited drugs.

He is also prohibited from communicating with or coming within 100 metres of 18 people, including the other killers. Members of the Swan family are not included in the list prepared by the appeal court.

'Some of the processes are very arduous …' - Dale Swan

Dale Swan said he is watching the federal process to review the criminal justice system and wants to share his family's taxing and emotional ordeals with lawmakers.

"I've been to basically every court appearance for all four people involved in my son's murder. So, I've seen a lot of things and it was quite a learning process for me and still is," he said.

He added he has now been dealing with the Ontario Court of Appeal, the Parole Board and Correctional Service Canada.

"Some of the processes are very arduous, so I am more than willing to talk to anybody about this and share my experience with the hopes that maybe something can be done to help for the victims."

Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould was instructed to review the last decade of reforms to the criminal justice system, including sentencing, in her mandate letter from 2015.