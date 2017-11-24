Ottawa police say they've collected enough tips regarding a man named "Dwayne" in the unsolved 2013 hit-and-run death of Michael Morlang, that he's now considered a person of interest.

Morlang, 30, was struck and killed by a vehicle between 5 and 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2013, as he walked along Frank Kenny Road near Russell Road.

The driver left the scene, and police have not made any arrests.

In the more than four years since Morlang died, Ottawa police say they've received more than 100 tips, and the name "Dwayne" has come up in many of them.

"There's been a consistent enough message about a person of interest we should speak to whose name is Dwayne," said Sgt. Wally McIlquham of the Ottawa police collisions unit.

"Apparently he's left town. We don't know where he is right now, but we would like to speak to this person."

McIlquham said the flow of tips has essentially stopped, so police are hoping this new information will lead to fresh leads.

Sgt. Wally McIlquham of the Ottawa police collisions unit says police believe the consistent mention of a man named Dwayne is a credible lead in their investigation into Michael Morlang's death. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Seeking dark red or burgundy vehicle

Morlang's parents have erected a roadside memorial at the scene of the crash to raise awareness about the unsolved crime.

"We're excited, said Michael's father, Brian Visneskie, on Friday.

"We're hoping it will bring more information.… It's a step in the right direction and it's the first time in a while we've actually had movement. Something to give us some more hope and give the police something to actually work on."

Brian Visneskie and Kathryn Morlang stand at the memorial for their son, Michael Morlang, one year after he was killed in a hit and run on Aug. 11, 2013. (Chloe Fedio/CBC)

Ottawa police have also offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Police believe the vehicle that hit Morlang was a GM with dark red or burgundy paint used in 1997-1998 and 2003-2010.

The vehicle might have been repaired by a local garage or body shop since the 2013 crash.

"[Rewards] are not handed out lightly," said McIlquham.

"This kind of collision where somebody has died, they've been left in the middle of the street dead and found later, this is one of those things that turns the stomachs of citizens."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police collisions unit at 613-236-1222 extension 2481, email info@ottawapolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.