A 40-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with drug-related offences after police discovered a meth lab in Dundonald Park last week.

Officers were called to the park at about 3:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a suspicious person, according to Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Marc Soucy.

When they arrived officers found materials used to manufacture methamphetamine sitting on a picnic table in the southeast corner of the park, near Lyon and MacLaren streets.

A fenced children's playground sits about 100 metres away.

Police also found equipment connected to a public power supply beside the table.

Police shut down this meth lab in Dundonald Park near Lyon and MacLaren streets early Friday morning. (CBC)

Man arrested at scene, charged

A man was arrested at the scene. He is known to police and was wanted on several outstanding charges, Soucy said.

The drug paraphernalia remained in place on the picnic table for hours Friday, cordoned off by crime scene tape, while an officer kept watch from a police cruiser parked nearby.

The man who was arrested was later charged with unlawfully producing a schedule I substance, possession and production of schedule I and schedule III substances, as well as a number of charges related to breaching conditions, Soucy said.

He appeared in court last week.