One man was arrested after Ottawa police found a portable meth lab set up on a picnic table in a Centretown park overnight.

Police discovered materials used to manufacture methamphetamine sitting on the table in Dundonald Park, near the corner of Lyon and MacLaren streets, around 3:30 a.m. Friday. The equipment was connected to a public power supply. 

Police arrested a man, but did not immediately lay charges. 

As of Friday afternoon, drug paraphernalia was still lying on the table, which was cordoned off by police tape.

A children's playground is about 100 metres away.

Drug-making equipment remained on the picnic table more than 12 hours later. (CBC)