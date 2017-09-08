One man was arrested after Ottawa police found a portable meth lab set up on a picnic table in a Centretown park overnight.

Police discovered materials used to manufacture methamphetamine sitting on the table in Dundonald Park, near the corner of Lyon and MacLaren streets, around 3:30 a.m. Friday. The equipment was connected to a public power supply.

Police arrested a man, but did not immediately lay charges.

As of Friday afternoon, drug paraphernalia was still lying on the table, which was cordoned off by police tape.

A children's playground is about 100 metres away.