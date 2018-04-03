2 people killed in collision on Merivale Road

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on Merivale Road near Merivale High School late Monday night.

Ottawa police said they were called to the intersection of Merivale Road and Viewmount Drive at around 11:40 p.m..

No details have been released on the victims or cause of the collision.

Merivale Road was closed overnight from Viewmount Drive to Colonnade Road for the police investigation.

One southbound lane of traffic reopened around 6:45 a.m.