Ottawa police have laid charges after a man was stabbed on Meadowlands Drive early Tuesday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, officers responded to a stabbing on the 900 block of Meadowlands Drive. They found a man in his 30s with stab wounds, police said, and he was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Police have since charged him with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.



He appeared in court today and the investigation in ongoing.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call west criminal investigations at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.