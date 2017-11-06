Upstart candidate Guillaume Lamoureux appears set to become the new mayor of the western Quebec municipality of La Pêche, narrowly defeating long-time incumbent Robert Bussière by just 32 votes.

According to results from the Directeur général des élections du Québec, Lamoureux received 1,625 votes, compared to 1,593 for Bussière. Just over 50 per cent of the municipality's 6,498 registered voters cast their ballot.

Bussière has four days to contest the results of the election, according to the Quebec elections agency, given the margin of victory. But Lamoureux is operating under the assumption he has won.

"I'm thrilled at this point," Lamoureux told CBC News, describing election day as a "rollercoaster of emotions."

"I don't really think about the fact that it was so close," he said. "I have a job to do, and I don't want to be playing politics. I want to work hard."

A change election

Lamoureux, 34, said he only decided to enter the race after no one else came forward to offer an alternative to Bussière, who has served five consecutive mandates since 1997, won the last two previous elections by acclamation.

"I have the utmost respect for this man," Lamoureux said of his predecessor, adding that Bussière gave 30 years of his life to La Pêche residents. "I want to build on this legacy."

Residents in the municipality, which includes communities such as Wakefield, Sainte-Cécile-de-Masham, Alcove, Edelweiss and Farrelton, see this year's election as a new start.

"When people have been around for a long time, you feel like it's time for a change," said Wakefield resident Marilyn Smith.

La Pêche mayor-elect Guillaume Lamoureux said his first priority will be to listen to what voters, his councillors and municipal staff have to say. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Bussière isn't the only elected official leaving municipal council. Only two of the municipality's seven councillors are returning to their seats, where they'll be joined by five new candidates.

"That's a steep learning curve, I think, for the municipality," Smith said. "We're going to have to have a lot patience, I think, as they feel their way."

But Lamoureux welcomes the opportunity to start with a new slate of colleagues.

"It's a perfect combination of new figures — new people at the table — and people who've been involved in this community for so long," he said, adding that he'll continue to work to unite the communities that make up La Pêche.

"They want us to work together now," he said. "We are a municipality and we're strengthened by our plurality."

Need for better infrastructure planning

Lamoureux said improved infrastructure planning will be among his new priorities as mayor.

"We can't do it on a per-year basis and we can't do it each in our little corner," he said. "We need to do this together."

The municipality recently declared a state of emergency on Oct. 30 after a storm dumped a month's worth of rain in just two days, causing flooding and road closures. The state of emergency was lifted two days later.

"This year was not normal, that's for sure," said Lamoureux, who currently works as a regional co-ordinator at the MRC de la Vallée-de-la-Gatineau's septic sludge treatment centre. "But it might become the new normal and we need to be extremely good at how we invest."

Lamoureux said he hoped to continue Bussière's work in this area, and couldn't help but note some early parallels between their political careers.

"He went into politics [when] he was 34," Lamoureux said, speaking about Bussière. "I'm 34, and he's my father's age. There's something about this transition and that moment in our lives that I find extremely beautiful."