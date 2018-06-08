'Saddened' by Liberal loss, Jim Watson eyes new alliances
Ottawa mayor vows to work with local Progressive Conservatives, sees Lisa MacLeod as 'go-to' MPP
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson lost some of his key Liberal allies at Queen's Park in Thursday's provincial election, and will now have to work on building relationships with local Progressive Conservatives.
"I'm obviously saddened by the loss of a number of local MPPs who worked very hard for the city, including Yasir Naqvi and Bob Chiarelli," Watson said Friday morning, hours after the PCs' majority victory.
Lisa MacLeod to be 'go-to' MPP
Watson is already eyeing Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod, who was re-elected with more than 45 per cent of the vote. MacLeod is widely expected to become one of Ottawa's strongest voices around the PC cabinet table.
MacLeod and Kanata–Carleton PC MPP-elect Merrilee Fullerton met with Watson and premier-designate Doug Ford in April to discuss the city's priorities.
"[Ford] is a former councillor himself, he understands the importance of that provincial city relationship," Watson said.
LRT commitment
Ford has already committed to funding the second phase of the city's LRT project, Ottawa's single-largest funding request from the province.
It's not clear whether Ford will honour the former Liberal government's promise to extend that line all the way to Riverside South, a plan announced shortly before the election.
Watson said he wants to make sure he and Ford are on the same page on other important files including affordable housing. He also want to make sure the PC plan to cut government spending won't impact the municipal budget.
The mayor is no stranger to working with Progressive Conservatives: Watson was Mayor under the Mike Harris government in 1997.