'Saddened' by Liberal loss, Jim Watson eyes new alliances

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson lost some of his key Liberal allies at Queen's Park in Thursday's provincial election, and will now have to work on building relationships with local Progressive Conservatives.

"I'm obviously saddened by the loss of a number of local MPPs who worked very hard for the city, including Yasir Naqvi and Bob Chiarelli," Watson said Friday morning, hours after the PCs' majority victory.

Watson, himself a former Liberal cabinet minister, vowed to work together with the new provincial government in the best interests of the city.

Lisa MacLeod celebrated her re-election with supporters Thursday night. (CBC) "While I may be of a different political stripe, my job is to represent all the citizens of Ottawa," Watson said. "[Premier-designate Doug Ford's] constituents are my constituents, and vice versa."

Lisa MacLeod to be 'go-to' MPP

Watson is already eyeing Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod, who was re-elected with more than 45 per cent of the vote. MacLeod is widely expected to become one of Ottawa's strongest voices around the PC cabinet table.

"I've known her for 15 or 20 years and I suspect she will play a senior role in cabinet," Watson said. "She will become one of our go-to people to continue to progress on these important files."

MacLeod and Kanata–Carleton PC MPP-elect Merrilee Fullerton met with Watson and premier-designate Doug Ford in April to discuss the city's priorities.

"[Ford] is a former councillor himself, he understands the importance of that provincial city relationship," Watson said.

LRT commitment

Ford has already committed to funding the second phase of the city's LRT project, Ottawa's single-largest funding request from the province.

It's not clear whether Ford will honour the former Liberal government's promise to extend that line all the way to Riverside South, a plan announced shortly before the election.

Watson said he wants to make sure he and Ford are on the same page on other important files including affordable housing. He also want to make sure the PC plan to cut government spending won't impact the municipal budget.

The mayor is no stranger to working with Progressive Conservatives: Watson was Mayor under the Mike Harris government in 1997.