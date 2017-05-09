Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pednaud-Jobin and Governor General David Johnston are touring flooded areas of Gatineau.

Afterward they'll be talking to the media, which you can watch live at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Governor General's office said they'd be seeing flooded areas, such as Boulevard Hurtubise on the Ottawa River waterfront, and talking to volunteers, first responders and soldiers who have been helping with relief efforts.

Earlier today Canada's top solider, Chief of the Defence Staff Jonathan Vance, also visited the area on Tuesday.

The City of Gatineau said this morning the flooding, that has affected more than 500 homes and sent nearly 1,000 people into the care of the Red Cross, appears to have peaked with water levels going down slightly.

The Quebec government said water levels may not be back to normal until the end of the month.