Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin will serve a second term as Gatineau's mayor after coming out on top in the city's municipal election Sunday night.

Radio-Canada is projecting that Pedneaud-Jobin has defeated fellow candidates Clément Bélanger, Rémi Bergeron, Sylvie Goneau and Denis Tassé.

With 272 of 549 polls reporting, Pedneaud-Jobin had 45 per cent of the vote, 14 points ahead of Tassé, who left his seat on city council to challenge for the top job.

Goneau, also a former councillor, was in third place with roughly 17 per cent. Bélanger and Bergeron each had less than five per cent of the tally.

Pedneaud-Jobin was first elected in 2013, running with a slate of candidates under the banner of a political party called Action Gatineau.

He ran under the same banner again this year, and was the only mayoral candidate to associate himself with a political party.

Pedneaud-Jobin said during the campaign he wanted to invest millions in green spaces and cycling routes.

He also said that if light rail were to one day run across Gatineau it was imperative that a majority of Gatineau's 18 councillors belong to Action Gatineau.

Voter turnout for Sunday's election was 38.5 per cent, the lowest since 1995, according to Radio-Canada.