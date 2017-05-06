While Ottawa Senators fans fret over their team's sudden tailspin in the playoff series against the New York Rangers, there's one hockey fan here in Sens country who's thrilled with the result: Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault's dad.

Maurice Vigneault is a retired pathologist who lives in Gatineau and texts his son after every Rangers win, including Thursday's Game 4 victory.

"We usually just text him after a win, tell him it's a great victory, and keep up the good work, and we'll see you next game," the elder Vigneault told host Hallie Cotnam on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"We tell him we love him, even if he's a bit old, but it's a family trait."

Alain Vigneault was raised in Gatineau and played for the Hull Olympiques in the late 1970s, and was eventually drafted by the NHL's St. Louis Blues in 1981.

His professional coaching career began in the mid-1980s, including head coaching stints with the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks, and he was hired as head coach of the Rangers in 2013.

"This year I would say it feels like a privilege to see New York with such depth at this time of the year," said Maurice Vigneault. He's glad the Rangers were able to bounce back and even the series with Thursday night's win, which he blames partly on Ottawa's "loss of composure."

He was very involved in Alain's hockey journey from an early age, and remembers fondly bringing his son to a hockey camp with Bobby Orr in southern Ontario.

While he's cheering on the Rangers to eliminate the Sens in this second-round series, he doesn't think he'll be at Game 5 here in Ottawa on Saturday.

"Frankly, I have to tell you that I'd rather watch a game on TV, because I find it too noisy in the [Canadian Tire] Centre," he said.