A 23-year-old Ottawa man has been identified as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle rollover on Highway 417 east of Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

Stormont, Dundas and North Glengarry OPP are investigating why the eastbound vehicle left the highway near North Glengarry around 1:25 p.m. Saturday.

The driver, 23-year-old Matthias Foks of Ottawa, was pronounced dead at hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.