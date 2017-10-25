Ottawa chef and restaurateur Matthew Carmichael has issued a statement admitting to sexually harassing women with inappropriate comments, and says he's handed over the operation of his business.

In the statement bearing his name, issued Wednesday morning from his personal email account to multiple reporters, Carmichael also admits to drug and alcohol addiction.

He said he completed a 30-day therapy program and is "currently clean."

"I have sexually harassed women with inappropriate comments," the statement reads. "My fiancée ... and I have decided together to speak out about harassment as part of my recovery. I feel this is a crucial step in this process. In a clear state of sobriety I feel its full effect and to the women I have harassed, I apologize.

"I have handed over the operation of my business to the management team who acted immediately upon discovering my addiction. I have no role in the daily operations."

No other details were released.

Carmichael is connected to the restaurants El Camino, Datsun, Riviera and El Camino 2. Earlier this month, Riviera placed seventh in Air Canada's influential list of the country's top 10 restaurants.

Carmichael is refusing to comment further.