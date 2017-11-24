A Gatineau police officer could lose his job after pleading guilty to drunk driving earlier this month, the city's police force says.

Const. Mathieu Presseau was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty on Nov. 10 to a summary charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, the Gatineau Police Service said in a statement Friday.

Presseau was off-duty when he was arrested by the Sûreté du Québec in Gatineau on Feb. 5, 2017.

At the time, police said they had pulled over a 26-year-old man on Highway 50 near the boulevard de la Gappe exit.

Presseau was to face charges of impaired driving and driving a vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres in his blood, the SQ said. His licence was also suspended for 90 days following the arrest.

Gatineau police said Presseau will now face a disciplinary hearing under the terms of the province's Police Act, and could be dismissed from the force.

Presseau has been on administrative duty since the arrest, the police service said.