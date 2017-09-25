Enormous wind blades will be taking up space on the Queensway for weeks as they make their way to Quebec, the Ministry of Transportation said.

The turbines have been travelling since Aug. 22 from a manufacturing plant in Tillsonburg, Ont.

The turbines caused some commuters to grumble and snap photos as the enormous blades travelled through Ottawa last Friday.

@cbcotttraffic Definitely windmill arms! 60m long and 26 000 pounds. Being delivered north of Quebec City. pic.twitter.com/sENUqfbBLQ — @davidhuntersays

It's expected the blades will be assembled and done travelling by November, but that timeframe is dependent on weather and the job site, the ministry said.

The wind turbines are heading to a wind farm in Saint-Sylvester, Que.