The Ottawa police major crime unit has taken over the investigation into the disappearance of Mary Papatsie.

The 39-year-old Inuk woman, who was living in Ottawa, was last seen in late April.

Papatsie is described by police as standing five feet two to five feet three inches tall, weighing about 140 to 160 pounds, with long, straight brown hair. She also has a small scar above her left eye from a piercing.

Investigators have learned that Papatsie may have been wearing black jogging pants, a brown T-shirt, and blue and orange flip-flop sandals when she was last seen, police said Monday.

She may also have been carrying a purple and black backpack filled with clothing.

Not being considered a homicide

The fact the major crime unit is now involved in Papatsie's disappearance does not mean the case is being treated as a homicide, said Ottawa Police Service spokesman Const. Chuck Benoit.

"It's extra resources. The major crime investigator was available to assist in this," Benoit said. "Every missing person is important. It doesn't matter who is investigating."

Posters with Papatsie's image and description have been posted around Montreal Road, where she was last seen, said Benoit.

Police still looking for public assistance to locate 39 year-old woman – new info available https://t.co/KR2sDw0UoM @ottnews pic.twitter.com/1VR5JbGffG — @OttawaPolice

Ottawa police have also been in touch with RCMP investigators up north, Benoit said. According to her family, Papatsie was raised in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, on Baffin Island.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).