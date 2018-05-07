Dozens of married couples, some of whom first tied the knot decades ago, renewed their wedding vows at a mass anniversary ceremony at Ottawa's Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica on Sunday.

Many of the approximately 135 couples were celebrating decades of marriage, with one couple marking 67 years together.

In all, 19 couples celebrated being married for over 60 years and another 27 were marking 50 years.

The church's deacon, Ricardo Santiago, is celebrating 50 years of marriage with wife Lesley.

He said there's a sense of solidarity that comes with celebrating alongside other couples.

"We got married 50 years ago in the Philippines," he said. "We've moved around the world, several places. This is why we like celebrating our anniversary with the church. It sort of gives us the feeling that we're always at home."

Annual ceremonies

Couples who are celebrating 60 years or more of wedlock are welcome to return to the ceremony each year, Santiago said.

Anique and André Pascal are one such couple. They attended on Sunday to celebrate 61 years of marriage.

"We have been together 61 years," Anique said. "Even we can't believe it."

The couple, originally from France, met in Germany 64 years ago.

André and Anique Pascal are celebrating 61 years of marriage this year. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

"He saw me, I saw him, and we said, 'That's it! The search is over,'" Anique said.

They moved to Canada in 1957, and were married in Montreal.

Rose and Jim Yan returned this year to celebrate 40 years together on Sunday. They attended the same ceremony 15 years ago, to mark their 25th anniversary.

Rose and Jim Yan are celebrating 40 years of marriage this year. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

"It's a very tangible way of celebrating our marriage, with its ups and downs of course," Jim said. "We hope that we can come back for the 50th."

Another ceremony, in French, was held on the last weekend of April, said church volunteer Richard Schwalm. Around 110 couples attended that.

The ceremonies don't carry any legal weight, but couples who participated did receive a commemorative certificate signed by the church's archbishop.

Christine Beelen was celebrating 25 years with her husband, George.

"It was really remarkable to notice how many people had been married for so long," she said. "It was a wonderful renewal of our vows to each other."