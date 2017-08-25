In response to concerns about the cost of continually repairing and replacing City Hall's front lawn, city staff recommend replacing the entire thing with paver stones.

But until the money is found — it could cost an estimated $450,000 to $500,000 — staff recommend the status quo, according to a report to be presented at next Thursday's community and protective services committee meeting.

The lawn problems began after the installation of the Rink of Dreams in 2012. In 2013, new top soil was added and some seeding was done, then in 2014 the entire lawn had to be seeded and about 4,000 square feet of sod was laid down.

And in 2016 and 2017, 30,000 square feet of lawn was replaced with fresh sod, costing a little over $43,000 combined, the staff report states.

An analysis indicates that the lawn damage isn't primarily caused by pedestrian traffic during festivals or light-weight concession vehicles, but by "heavy" winter rink and plaza maintenance, as well as large tents and heavy event equipment that sit on the lawn for extended periods of time.

Preliminary concepts drafted in 2015

In 2015, the city hired landscape architects to come up with a more durable solution, and four options were decided on:

Replacing the lawn with irrigated natural turf, and hard surfacing of the rink maintenance entry point.

Replacing the lawn with artificial turf, and hard surfacing of the rink maintenance entry point.

Extending the paver stone grid pattern across the lawn area, with artificial turf inside each grid square.

Extending the paver stone grid pattern across the lawn area with full paver stone coverage, and creating a turf swath with trees along the northern boundary of the plaza.

Staff prefer the fourth idea, saying that irrigating natural grass probably wouldn't work and artificial turf likely wouldn't stand up to heavy winter maintenance.

But construction associated with setting down all those paver stones would prevent some events from being held in the plaza.

Advanced planning would be needed

"Hard surfacing with some softening natural features would appear to be the best approach and the fourth option contemplated by the architect in 2015 should be considered as a possible solution," the staff report reads.

"Completing a project of this scale would require the closure of the plaza for community events for the better part of an entire construction season and would require the relocation of regular user groups and city events. Advanced planning and discussions with user groups would be required since events now reserve the site more than a year ahead of events."

Aside from the construction complication, coming up with the money for the work is another roadblock.

Until funding is secured, city staff recommend that the grounds maintenance budget continue to absorb sod replacement, that staff work with event organizers to minimize lawn damage during set-up and take-down, and that crews "incrementally" hard surface the plaza areas that are most prone to damage, using existing budgets.

Councillor wants balance

River ward councillor Riley Brockington, who put in the inquiry to city staff, said he wants to know if there's a better way to balance a good-looking Laurier Avenue plaza with maintenance costs, while not cutting back on the number of events there.

"In the grand scheme of the city's budget, which is over $3 billion, replacing sod here at city hall is literally a drop in the bucket," he said Friday.

"However … when you see sod replaced the frequency that it is I simply want to have the conversation about some other viable options that would strike a balance between a natural, aesthetically pleasing look and feel versus something that is affordable for taxpayers."

Brockington said he doesn't want to see it totally paved over like Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square, but was open to a patch of artificial grass that could withstand tents and high foot traffic.

Another option he brought up was getting groups who use the lawn to pay for any significant damage, similar to what happens at Mooney's Bay in his ward.

There are damage deposits in contracts that are signed for using city hall property, he said, but he's not sure how often they're not refunded.

Councillors will have a chance to ask questions about this to city staff at a Thursday morning committee meeting.