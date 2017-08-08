Police have issued an arrest warrant for an Ottawa woman accused of recruiting young girls from group homes for the purposes of human trafficking.

On Tuesday afternoon, the force's human trafficking unit released a photo and description of 33-year-old Marina Javier.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Marina Javier, who is wanted in connection with human trafficking allegations. (Ottawa Police Service)

Javier is wanted in connection with a "number of open files," said Ottawa Police Service spokesman Const. Chuck Benoit.

Benoit said many of the girls Javier has allegedly targeted are from local group homes — particularly vulnerable youths "looking for attention and looking for friendship."

She is described as five feet two inches tall, weighing 183 pounds, and having curly short salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.

Police said there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information can call the police's human trafficking unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5005. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).