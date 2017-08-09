Ottawa police said a woman accused of recruiting young girls to use them as prostitutes has turned herself in.

Marina Javier, 33, had earlier been the subject of an arrest warrant from Ottawa police, but surrendered herself Wednesday morning. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Javier has been charged with:

trafficking in persons under eighteen years by exercising control.

financial / material benefit / trafficking person under eighteen.

material benefit from sexual services provided by person under eighteen.

procuring / recruit person under eighteen to provide sexual services for consideration.

breach of recognizance.

Javier is wanted in connection with a "number of open files," said Ottawa Police Service spokesman Const. Chuck Benoit.

Benoit said many of the girls Javier has allegedly targeted are from local group homes — particularly vulnerable youths "looking for attention and looking for friendship."

Police said there could be additional victims and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the police's human trafficking unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5005. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).