An Ottawa horse farmer whose family has owned land in the city's rural south for four generation is voicing his concerns about a proposed marijuana facility that could soon be sprouting up next door.

Gary Scharf owns Hollybrook Farm on Ramseyville Road, between the Greenbelt and Metcalfe.

On Thursday, LiveWell Foods Canada Inc. came one step closer to fulfilling its plan to build a one-million-square-foot medical marijuana growing operation on the neighbouring property — land that once belonged to Scharf's grandfather — when the city's agriculture and rural affairs committee approved an application to rezone the land for cannabis cultivation.

The proposal still requires the approval of Ottawa city council.

Scharf, the only member of the public to speak before the committee Thursday, recited a litany of concerns including water use, drainage and septic issues, and the fencing that divides the sprawling rural properties.

"We have animals, horses, so we have to maintain these line fences between the properties," Scharf told CBC.

"I need answers. I'm not going to go into expense and fighting after the fact. I don't want that."

Fences, neighbours

Scharf also said he's concerned about the look of the security barriers that will be required for the marijuana facility to comply with federal rules.

"It'll be like looking at a jail," he said.

Both properties are in Coun. George Darouze's Osgoode ward. Darouze asked city staff whether they'd looked into Scharf's concerns about water and drainage, and was told those issues would be reviewed once the project goes through the city's site plan approval process.

However there are no further opportunities for the public — including next-door neighbours — to weigh in.

From left to right, Peter Abboud, David Rendimonti and Seann Poli are executives with LiveWell Foods Canada Inc., the company proposing a cannabis operation next to Gary Scharf's horse farm. (Julie Ireton, CBC)

Several executives from LiveWell Foods also attended Thursday's committee meeting.

"We're extremely excited about the verdict today, and we'll continue working with the council to get the necessary approvals to construct the facility as per the Health Canada regulations," said co-CEO Seann Poli.

"We don't want to ruin the water quality. We don't want to tax the creek or ditches," Poli said.

The property is owned by Peter Abboud, now LiveWell's other co-CEO.

Local residents have told CBC the vegetable farm and greenhouses currently on the property aren't always well-maintained.

"We've had discussions over the years over garbage blowing in our fields," Scharf said. "Once the permit is issued, I think we're up against it."