Two people accused of possessing heroin, cocaine, oxycodone and codeine for the purpose of trafficking are connected to at least one of three illegal marijuana dispensaries raided in Ottawa last week, police say.

The raids happened between Monday and Thursday at dispensaries on Preston, Bank and Rideau streets, as well as a home on Richardson Avenue.

At the home, Ottawa police arrested a 48-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Ottawa. The charges against them include:

Possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of codeine for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of suboxone for the purpose of trafficking.

Heroin possession.

Marijuana possession.

Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Breaching release conditions.

The man and woman are connected to at least one of the three marijuana shops raided in the same timeframe, according to Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit. Police would not say which shop.

The Cannabliss shop on Preston Street was one of the illegal marijuana dispensaries raided by Ottawa police last week. It was open for business Tuesday. (Simon Lasalle/Radio-Canada)

Staff of shops arrested, charged

At a shop on the 100 block of Preston Street, near Anderson Street, a 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested, police said in a media release issued Tuesday. They're facing joint charges of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

At the shop on the 1500 block of Bank Street, near Cecil Avenue, a 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

At the shop on the 500 block of Rideau Street, near Cobourg Street, a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were arrested. They're facing joint charges of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Police seized a number of other items during the raids, including:

Cannabis pens, used to smoke the drug.

Shatter, a form of concentrated cannabis.

Cannabis resin.

THC capsules, edibles, vape pens, syringes and bottled syrup.

Pre-rolled joints.

Cannabidiol (CBD) distillate powder.

Hashish.

Marijuana drizzled with CDB distillate powder and rolled in hash.

Marijuana.

Cellphones.

Cash, in Canadian and U.S. dollars.

Scales.

Rolling papers, paraphernalia and packaging.

iPads and cash register technology.

Police have not released the names of the accused persons.