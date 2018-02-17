Firefighters were called to a fire at a marijuana dispensary building in Chinatown early Saturday morning.
Ottawa Fire Services received a 911 call reporting flames coming from the back of the building at 646 Somerset St. W., just after 5:20 a.m. The front of the of the building is marked as a dispensary.
The fire spread to an adjacent building, but the extent of the damage is not known at this time.
The fire was contained at approximately 5:45 a.m.
No one was injured during the fire, but fire services said two men have been displaced.
The fire department is currently investigating the cause.
The 2-Alarm fire on Somerset St. W. is under control. Firefighters contained the fire to an addition at the rear of 646. There was also some extension to an adjacent wall at 648. #ottnews #ottfire #OttCity pic.twitter.com/phJRZkahn8— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) February 17, 2018