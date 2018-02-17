Firefighters were called to a fire at a marijuana dispensary building in Chinatown early Saturday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services received a 911 call reporting flames coming from the back of the building at 646 Somerset St. W., just after 5:20 a.m. The front of the of the building is marked as a dispensary.

The fire spread to an adjacent building, but the extent of the damage is not known at this time.

The fire was contained at approximately 5:45 a.m.

No one was injured during the fire, but fire services said two men have been displaced.

The fire department is currently investigating the cause.