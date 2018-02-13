2 charged with murder in elderly woman's death

Police say two people have now been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of an 81-year-old woman whose body was brought to an Ottawa hospital Saturday afternoon.

Paulo Desousa, 40, and Danielle Leblanc, 36, are each facing one count of first-degree murder, according to a police news release.

They are expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

81-year-old Maria Desousa was from out of town and was staying with a family member on Parkrose Private in Orléans, police said.

They said she was already​ dead when she was brought to an unspecified hospital around 3:30 p.m. Saturday by a relative.

Hospital staff called police to report the suspicious death at the time, and on Tuesday, police said the major crime unit considered it a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, and a coroner is expected to help determine the cause and time of death, according to Const. Chuck Benoit.