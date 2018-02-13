2 charged with murder in elderly woman's death
Maria Desousa, 81, was already dead when she was brought to an Ottawa hospital Saturday afternoon, police say
Police say two people have now been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of an 81-year-old woman whose body was brought to an Ottawa hospital Saturday afternoon.
Paulo Desousa, 40, and Danielle Leblanc, 36, are each facing one count of first-degree murder, according to a police news release.
They are expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
81-year-old Maria Desousa was from out of town and was staying with a family member on Parkrose Private in Orléans, police said.
They said she was already dead when she was brought to an unspecified hospital around 3:30 p.m. Saturday by a relative.
Hospital staff called police to report the suspicious death at the time, and on Tuesday, police said the major crime unit considered it a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing, and a coroner is expected to help determine the cause and time of death, according to Const. Chuck Benoit.