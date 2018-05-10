1st-degree murder charges laid in fatal jailhouse beating

Upgraded charges of first-degree murder have been laid against three Ottawa jail inmates after a man they allegedly assaulted in April died in hospital last week.

Marco Michaud, 36, was beaten on April 11 and died May 4.

Michaud had been in custody at the jail after being charged with first-degree murder. The man Michaud had allegedly assaulted died after spending six months in a coma.

Three men were each originally charged with attempted murder after Michaud's beating:

Mohamad Barkhadle, 32, who was in jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the March 2017 death of a woman in an apartment on Burnside Avenue.

Pierre Senatus, 22, who was in jail on multiple charges including sexual assault.

Jimmy St. Hilaire, 19, who was in jail on multiple charges including robbery.

Ottawa police said last week that they were reviewing the charges against the trio in light of Michaud's death, and on Thursday police confirmed upgraded charges of first-degree murder had been laid.

All three men are next set to appear in court May 18.