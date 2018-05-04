Victim of jailhouse beating dies

An inmate who was severely injured in a jailhouse beating at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre has died, Ottawa police said Friday, meaning new charges could be laid against the men accused of assaulting him.

Police said 36-year-old Marco Michaud died Friday morning in the hospital.

He had been in custody after being charged with first-degree murder when the man he had allegedly assaulted died after spending six months in a coma.

Michaud was assaulted by three other inmates on April 11. The three men charged with attempted murder in the attack are:

Mohamad Barkhadle, 32, is in jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the March 2017 death of a woman in an apartment on Burnside Avenue.

Pierre Senatus, 22, is in jail on charges of sexual assault and more.

Jimmy St. Hilaire, 19, is in jail on charges of robbery and more.

Ottawa police said they are reviewing the charges against the trio, and new charges may be laid.

They are expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Ontario's Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement that when an inmate dies, it's investigated by the coroner, local police and the ministry itself to see if policies and procedures were followed.

If the coroner determines an inmate dies of something other than natural causes, it would trigger a mandatory inquest.