City manager granted leave to work for local developer

An Ottawa city manager who's overseen such high-profile construction projects as Lansdowne Park has been granted a one-year leave of absence to work for a luxury homebuilder.

Marco Manconi stepped away from his position as a manager of infrastructure projects on March 1. He's taken an unpaid leave to work for Neoteric Developments, which describes itself as a builder of "million-dollar homes."

Manconi was project manager for the Lansdowne redevelopment — his name adorns a plaque alongside those of city councillors and the former city manager — and Arts Court. He's supposed to be overseeing the design and construction of the new central public library.

"I love working at the city," Manconi said in an interview, adding that he wasn't looking for a new job. But when he was approached to try something different, he was tempted.

He said he was taking a "risk" to venture into uncharted professional waters. "It's not like it's an easy decision to do what I've done."

But it's difficult to see where exactly the risk lies. His position at the city is being held for him, and other employees have been moved into his role on a temporary basis.

Coun. David Chernushenko, who worked closely with Marco Manconi during the Lansdowne Park redevelopment, said Manconi's move will have a 'whiff of something unsavoury, even if there isn't anything.' (Roger Dubois/CBC) Manconi, whose brother John Manconi is head of the city's transportation division, said he has every intention of returning to the city, but officials have confirmed he's not obligated to return to his old job, which in 2017 paid just under $134,000.

A 'whiff of something unsavoury'

It's not unusual in a large organization for employees to take leaves of absence for personal or professional development reasons. And there are occasions where city workers have been seconded to other levels of government, for instance, to learn new skills.

But Manconi's leave has raised a few eyebrows in the halls of power because it's almost unheard of for a senior bureaucrat to take time off to go to a private-sector employer. In fact, no one can remember another occasion where this sort of arrangement was approved.

And in a city where some believe the relationship between the municipal bureaucracy and the development industry is already too cozy, a senior manager working for a homebuilder — albeit a relatively small-scale one — in unlikely to sit well.

Coun. David Chernushenko, who worked closely with Manconi on Lansdowne, said it's "a given" that there will be a backlash over Manconi's move.

Marco Manconi oversaw the redevelopment of Lansdowne Park, one of the largest construction projects in the city's history. (Stu Mills/CBC) "I think it's unavoidable," Chernushenko said. "Because it's in the development/building industry, it's going to have the whiff of something unsavoury, even if there isn't anything."

Learning new skills

But does Manconi worry about the perception of conflict?

"I don't worry about that one bit, because of the personal and professional ethics and morals that I have," he said. "I will line up at the permit counter just like any other developer or private citizen, and will follow the rules right to the letter."

Also, someone in Manconi's position at the city doesn't deal with homebuilders on a regular basis, said planning and infrastructure GM Stephen Willis, Manconi's boss and the senior manager who authorized the leave.

As well, if and when Manconi returns to the city, his "re-entry" will be managed to ensure there are no actual conflicts, and to identify situations from which Manconi might have to recuse himself.

Both Manconi and Willis defended the leave, arguing that working at another organization gives employees a chance to pick up new know-how, and perhaps gain a new perspective.

"It's going to give me an opportunity to see how a developer on the private side does a lot of similar things when we do our projects, and I'll be able to bring that back with me and add to my chest of skills," Manconi said.

Willis said modern employers need to be flexible in offering their employees different experiences. "And if a person can learn better practices, that might benefit the taxpayers if they learn more effective practices for construction," he said.

No formal policy

Manconi said he received no special treatment and applied under the city's standard leave of absence policy for his unpaid year off.

But the policy never contemplated this precise situation. The policy only speaks to discretionary leaves that are "granted at the employer's discretion if the request is deemed reasonable and operations shall not be unreasonably disrupted."

Chernushenko said the sort of arrangement approved for Manconi might require more specific policy.

"It sounds to me like this is so new and unusual that the city doesn't have clear policies around it," he said. "If the public reaction, our own senior managers' and elected officials' reaction is, 'Oh dear, some guidelines would really be helpful here,' then we'd better create them."