Mother Nature gave Ottawa an unexpected thick blanket of snow for March Break, and many people got out to enjoy some last-minute winter activities.

Here are some photos you shared on Twitter.

@SJAMWinterTrail Thanks for an awesome way to cap off March Break. Skiing was fantastic today! #winter #ottawa pic.twitter.com/H0MNNRfH7D — @claudanzer

Do you want to build a snowman? March Break Camp is a blast on this snowy Tuesday! #oldottsouth #osca #ottawa #snowman #snow #marchbreak #march #friends https://t.co/clI4kprW5q pic.twitter.com/EAAUxUSlmq — @OldOttSouth

I loved my trip to Ottawa on the march break! #missit #Ottawa2018 pic.twitter.com/rPqtWseVaP — @simon_arseno

Haven't skied in 23yrs decided today I would take this gang of amateurs & shoe them how's it's done...I may not walk for a week! @CampFortune pic.twitter.com/vw4o9Yag6B — @JRKirkby

Those who fled Ottawa for the week didn't miss the snow.

Looks like I picked a good week to take a break from the lovely #ottawa @BlacksWeather #DreamsPalmBeachPuntaCana @HockeyFreak289 pic.twitter.com/r6rVTpTrnv — @SraCarrie

Have a March Break photo to share? Tweet us, send us an email or post it on the CBC Ottawa Facebook page.