Mother Nature gave Ottawa an unexpected thick blanket of snow for March Break, and many people got out to enjoy some last-minute winter activities.
Here are some photos you shared on Twitter.
@SJAMWinterTrail Thanks for an awesome way to cap off March Break. Skiing was fantastic today! #winter #ottawa pic.twitter.com/H0MNNRfH7D—
@claudanzer
Still #winter in #easternontario . #pictureperfectday #cold #crisp #marchbreak in #ottawa #photooftheday. #oldbarns #ruralontario #farmlife pic.twitter.com/lqSBHY6hgG—
@Sharon_Grose
Do you want to build a snowman? March Break Camp is a blast on this snowy Tuesday! #oldottsouth #osca #ottawa #snowman #snow #marchbreak #march #friends https://t.co/clI4kprW5q pic.twitter.com/EAAUxUSlmq—
@OldOttSouth
I loved my trip to Ottawa on the march break! #missit #Ottawa2018 pic.twitter.com/rPqtWseVaP—
@simon_arseno
Haven't skied in 23yrs decided today I would take this gang of amateurs & shoe them how's it's done...I may not walk for a week! @CampFortune pic.twitter.com/vw4o9Yag6B—
@JRKirkby
Kicking off #marchbreak2018 with a family ‘board meeting’! @MontCascades #littleshredders pic.twitter.com/VAd3vv5s6P—
@JennAuld
Those who fled Ottawa for the week didn't miss the snow.
Looks like I picked a good week to take a break from the lovely #ottawa @BlacksWeather #DreamsPalmBeachPuntaCana @HockeyFreak289 pic.twitter.com/r6rVTpTrnv—
@SraCarrie