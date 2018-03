Riders will have to double check their bus schedules during March Break as OC Transpo will shift to a reduced schedule, starting on Monday.

Some buses will operate with reduced frequency and arrival times may be adjusted slightly — depending on the route.

All school routes will not operate as schools are closed for the week.

Rural shopping routes will operate as usual.

Riders can check specific routes on the OC Transpo website. Buses will resume their regular schedules after March 16.