The general manager of the Gatineau Olympiques is leaving the team after slightly more than a year on the job.

In a French-language statement issued Monday, Marcel Patenaude said he would be stepping down for "family and personal reasons."

Patenaude has spent more than 30 years with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and was hired as the Olympiques' general manager in May 2016.

He previously served as the general manager of the Halifax Mooseheads and had also worked in executive positions with the QMJHL.

The club had been warned Patenaude might announce his departure after he returned from his holidays, team president Alain Sear told Radio-Canada.

"It leaves a hole," Sear said in French. "We'll put the plans in place to make sure the transition is easy."



