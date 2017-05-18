A local Microsoft executive appears to be the federal government's choice for the next National Capital Commission chairman, CBC News has learned.

Marc Seaman is expected to be named to the job vacated by Russ Mills at the end of April.

Neither the NCC nor the office of Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly would comment on the upcoming appointment.

Seaman is fluently bilingual and attended high school in Ottawa, after which he earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Ottawa, according to his Facebook account.

Seaman, who could not be contacted immediately, lists his current position at Microsoft as general manager, education segment, although he has previously been the national director of corporate communications of the company.

He is also the current chairman of the board of the Shaw Centre, a position he's held since 2013.

Fits some of stated criteria

When the government put out a call for applications for NCC chair earlier this year, it listed several criteria, including that applicants have "bilingual proficiency" and experience on a board of directors — preferably as a chairperson.

According to his biography on the Shaw Centre website, Seaman has sat on numerous boards for local organizations, from the University of Ottawa to the Boys and Girls Club of Canada. He was a member of the board of governors for the Ottawa Hospital from 2012 to May 2016.

However, the choice of Seaman falls somewhat short in other categories.

The government's application for the position stated they may give preference to someone who is a woman, an Indigenous Canadian, a person with a disability or member of a visible minority.

There has not been a woman in the chair's position at the NCC since Jean Piggott stepped down in 1992. In fact, she's the only woman chair in the history of the NCC.

And as the NCC is the largest land-holder in the capital region, the application suggested that understanding land deals would also be an asset.

Chair with another job?

In all likelihood, Seaman will continue to work at Microsoft while he serves as chair.

Seaman will be only the second person to serve at the helm of the NCC since the jobs of chief executive officer and chair have been split.

Mills, who was appointed by former foreign affairs minister John Baird, was the first chair under the new executive format. And while he served in other roles in the city, Mills was largely retired from full-time work when he was chair.

Seaman is much younger, and the NCC chair's position isn't a full-time one: it pays an annual retainer of $8,000 to $9,400, with a per diem of $310 to $375.