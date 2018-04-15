Korean barbecue bulgogi chicken wings and coconut cilantro sticky rice

A new restaurant tucked inside a cosy house on a side street in Little Italy is offering diners food beyond pasta and parmesan cheese.

Marc Behiels, owner and chef at marc | kitchen, has created an eclectic menu, including food with a Korean twist.

Behiels was a guest on CBC Radio's All In A Day Wednesday and shared his recipe for bulgogi chicken wings served with special sticky rice.

Korean barbecue bulgogi chicken wings

Marinade ingredients (makes 2.5 litres for 4 to 5 dozen wings):

4 medium cooking onions.

24 cloves garlic, peeled.

1 litre soya sauce.

250 ml sesame oil.

1 cup white sugar.

2 tbsp. black pepper, finely ground.

Directions:

In a food processor, blend the onions and garlic into a paste. If the mixture is dry, use a small amount of sesame oil to help blend. In a big bowl, combine the soya sauce, white sugar and black pepper using a whisk until the sugar dissolves completely. Add sesame oil to the soya mixture gradually while whisking until blended. Add the onion/garlic paste (making sure to catch all the juice) to the soya mixture and whisk until fully blended. Place the chicken wings into large resealable bags (12 to 16 wings per bag) and cover with the marinade. Make sure to leave room in the bags to move the wings around while they are marinating. Let the wings marinade in the refrigerator for a minimum of four hours — longer is better. Give them a shake to make sure all sides of the wings are getting marinaded.

Cooking:

Preheat your oven to 450 F (230 C), making sure the oven rack sits in the middle of the oven. Lay the wings on a sheet pan or large roasting pan, making sure the wings don't touch each other. Optional: Use parchment paper to prevent the wings from sticking to the pan. Roast the wings for 35 to 45 minutes, turning them over once about halfway through until the inner temperature on a big one hits 140 F (60 C). Enjoy! These keep up to a week in the fridge and can be reheated in the oven with ease. Pro tip: Don"t throw out that sauce and juice in the pan! Scrape it into a pot, heat it up, reduce it and use it as dipping sauce!

Coconut cilantro sticky rice

Ingredients:

3.5 cups cold water.

4 cups calrose rice (or equivalent sushi-style rice).

1 cup coconut milk.

1 cup packed cilantro leaves (no stems).

1 tbsp. lime juice.

2 cloves garlic.

Salt/pepper.

Directions:

Wash/rinse rice thoroughly with cold running water 2 to 3 times. Pour off excess water through a sieve. Note: Make sure to use the same measurement device for the water/liquid and the rice. If your rice cooker comes with a cup measure, use that. The liquid to rice ratio should be 1:1. Place the rice in a rice cooker with water and half the coconut milk. Cook as per device instructions. No peeking.

Coconut blend directions:

Place the remaining coconut milk, cilantro leaves, lime juice and garlic in a food processor and blend until it becomes a homogeneous liquid. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and add a little more lime juice if you like it tart. Pour the coconut blend over the cooked rice and mix with a wooden spoon or hands. Rice can be served immediately, or allow it to cool in a square pan to shape for reheating later. Rice can be heated up at a later date in a steamer or in the microwave, and it keeps in the fridge safely for about a week.