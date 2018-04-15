Recipe
Korean barbecue bulgogi chicken wings and coconut cilantro sticky rice
A new restaurant tucked away inside a cosy house on a side street in Little Italy is offering diners food beyond pasta and parmesan cheese.
Marc Behiels, owner and chef at marc | kitchen, has created an eclectic menu, including food with a Korean twist.
Behiels was a guest on CBC Radio's All In A Day Wednesday and shared his recipe for bulgogi chicken wings served with special sticky rice.
Korean barbecue bulgogi chicken wings
Marinade ingredients (makes 2.5 litres for 4 to 5 dozen wings):
- 4 medium cooking onions.
- 24 cloves garlic, peeled.
- 1 litre soya sauce.
- 250 ml sesame oil.
- 1 cup white sugar.
- 2 tbsp. black pepper, finely ground.
Directions:
- In a food processor, blend the onions and garlic into a paste. If the mixture is dry, use a small amount of sesame oil to help blend.
- In a big bowl, combine the soya sauce, white sugar and black pepper using a whisk until the sugar dissolves completely.
- Add sesame oil to the soya mixture gradually while whisking until blended.
- Add the onion/garlic paste (making sure to catch all the juice) to the soya mixture and whisk until fully blended.
- Place the chicken wings into large resealable bags (12 to 16 wings per bag) and cover with the marinade.
- Make sure to leave room in the bags to move the wings around while they are marinating.
- Let the wings marinade in the refrigerator for a minimum of four hours — longer is better.
- Give them a shake to make sure all sides of the wings are getting marinaded.
Cooking:
- Preheat your oven to 450 F (230 C), making sure the oven rack sits in the middle of the oven.
- Lay the wings on a sheet pan or large roasting pan, making sure the wings don't touch each other.
- Optional: Use parchment paper to prevent the wings from sticking to the pan.
- Roast the wings for 35 to 45 minutes, turning them over once about halfway through until the inner temperature on a big one hits 140 F (60 C).
- Enjoy! These keep up to a week in the fridge and can be reheated in the oven with ease.
- Pro tip: Don"t throw out that sauce and juice in the pan! Scrape it into a pot, heat it up, reduce it and use it as dipping sauce!
Coconut cilantro sticky rice
Ingredients:
- 3.5 cups cold water.
- 4 cups calrose rice (or equivalent sushi-style rice).
- 1 cup coconut milk.
- 1 cup packed cilantro leaves (no stems).
- 1 tbsp. lime juice.
- 2 cloves garlic.
- Salt/pepper.
Directions:
- Wash/rinse rice thoroughly with cold running water 2 to 3 times. Pour off excess water through a sieve. Note: Make sure to use the same measurement device for the water/liquid and the rice. If your rice cooker comes with a cup measure, use that. The liquid to rice ratio should be 1:1.
- Place the rice in a rice cooker with water and half the coconut milk.
- Cook as per device instructions. No peeking.
Coconut blend directions:
- Place the remaining coconut milk, cilantro leaves, lime juice and garlic in a food processor and blend until it becomes a homogeneous liquid.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste, and add a little more lime juice if you like it tart.
- Pour the coconut blend over the cooked rice and mix with a wooden spoon or hands.
- Rice can be served immediately, or allow it to cool in a square pan to shape for reheating later.
- Rice can be heated up at a later date in a steamer or in the microwave, and it keeps in the fridge safely for about a week.