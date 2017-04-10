The Battle of Ontario was over before a single shot was fired, and that's left some hockey fans holding tickets to games they don't want to see.

After the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Saturday night with a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, a first-round matchup against the Senators looked very likely, and eager Leafs fans started snatching up tickets for the games at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Just bought Sens playoff tickets... hoping the leafs get at least a point tomorrow! — @ottawaleafsfan

The Leafs only needed a single point against Columbus Sunday to solidify a series with the Sens, and after they jumped out to a two-goal lead, fans became even more confident. But their optimism wavered as the Blue Jackets began mounting a comeback.

When i just ordered tic and Colombus ties it up pic.twitter.com/BXsgphpvFW — @DerrickOnSports

Toronto ultimately lost the game, setting up a date with the league-leading Washington Capitals, leaving Leafs fans with unwanted tickets to Ottawa's playoff home games against the Boston Bruins.

@robpizzola My "shrewd" purchase of Sens tickets after the Leafs went up 2-0 is not looking as hot at the moment. — @middysworld

Hoping to break even

Third-year Carleton University engineering student Jereemy Bonovento, 20, has been waiting to watch the Leafs in the playoffs since he was in Grade 2.

Jereemy Bonovento, from Beeton, Ont., is trying to sell his Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins tickets after realizing it won't be Toronto playing Saturday night. (Stu Mills/CBC)

He bought three tickets for Saturday's game for relatively cheap, before realizing the Leafs won't be coming to Ottawa.

"I'm the one who suggested to my friends. I'm the die-hard, avid Leafs fan, the guy who was like, 'Oh guys, we gotta do this.' I'm the one who got everyone to get the tickets and kinda screwed everyone over," he said.

"We're working hard to try and sell them...If we can't end up selling the tickets, maybe we'll go and just wear our Leafs jerseys."

Many Sens fans, obviously, felt no sympathy for their provincial rivals.

I don't know if I'm laughing more at the Leafs blowing a 2 goal lead or their fans that bought tickets to the Sens/Bruins games — @monkeyduels

Hey Leafs fans, I'll buy your tickets for $40, no more haha — @KadriSens

if you're having a bad day, just know that somewhere out there, there's a Leafs fan that bought tickets to a Sens/Bruins playoff game. — @AbdiOmerr

Meanwhile, others were a little more conciliatory.

To the Leaf fans that bought playoff tickets in Ottawa. More than welcome to join us. Wear something red though, okay? — @SensChirp

I wonder how many gleeful Leafs fans who bought tix for Ottawa on Wed are still going to show up to watch em play Boston :)#Sens #Leafs — @Axe_Grrl

But in defence of those Leafs fans, some on Twitter pointed to the Senators' notorious attendance woes.

Maybe #Sens fans should spend less time making fun of #leafs fans for buying tickets and more time buying the tickets themselves... — @YTQ

Still, hockey fans are hoping to see another Battle of Ontario sooner than later.

Kind of wished it was Leafs vs Sens. Would have been fun to watch. — @CDawg_21

The Senators face off against the Bruins in Game 1 of their series at the Canadian Tire Centre Wednesday, while the Maple Leafs will travel to Washington for Game 1 against the Capitals Thursday.