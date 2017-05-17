A 42-year-old woman is in serious condition after her motorcycle was involved in a collision in Ottawa's south end Wednesday afternoon.

Ottawa paramedics said they and other emergency responders were called to River Road south of Flag Station Road at 3:22 p.m. after a car and motorcycle collided.

Paramedics said it appeared the car rear-ended the motorcycle. The woman suffered a fractured arm and leg, as well as facial and head injuries.

She remains in serious condition at a hospital trauma centre.

Police are investigating the collision.