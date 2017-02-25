No one was hurt after lightning struck a property in Manotick during a rare February thunderstorm, Ottawa Fire Services say.

Crews were called to the home at 5503 Spratt Rd. at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after getting a call that a shed in the back had been struck.

The lightning travelled through underground wiring from the shed to the house and blew an electrical panel door off the wall, causing a small fire on a nearby mattress, firefighters said.

The mattress fire was quickly extinguished.

Thunderstorm warnings, watches

The lightning strike caused "electrical issues" throughout the home, and firefighters are staying on the scene until hydro crews can arrive.

No damage estimate has been released.

Ottawa's weather forecast called for a risk of a thunderstorm Saturday afternoon and a high near 7 C.

The lightning strike happened as parts of eastern Ontario — including near Winchester, Ont., about 50 kilometres southeast of Manotick — were under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada lifted that warning shortly before 2 p.m. but as of 3 p.m. the Cornwall, Ont., area remained under a thunderstorm watch.