Three Manotick businesses gutted by an electrical fire in May won't reopen because their insurance doesn't cover the total cost of the damages.

The flames and heavy smoke, originating in the building's attic, caused approximately $1 million in damage to the businesses at 5556 Manotick Main St.

The owners of V's Cupcakes, the Manotick Village Butcher and Tops Pizza have all announced they are unable to reopen because they were underinsured.

"[It's like] I lost family in Manotick. They're my customers. I've been with them for a long time. They love me and I love them and I'm sure they're missing me, same thing as I'm missing them," said Khodor Eldidi, owner of Tops Pizza, which had been in business for a decade.

Without proper insurance coverage — barely enough to pay for two ovens and a dough mixer — he said he would have to refinance his home to be able to reopen.

He did not say why there were issues with the shop's insurance policy.

"I'm just trying my best. I want to reopen. I want to go back to Manotick. I want to go back into business, you know? I can't be sitting down doing nothing."

Costs too high to reopen

It's also the end for the Manotick Village Butcher. Despite the freezers continuing to work after the fire, co-owner James Watt said he wasn't allowed into the building to salvage the $30,000 worth of meat inside them — his insurance only covered $10,000 of that.

He opened the shop seven years ago to sell ethically raised meat from local farms. As the shop's inventory grew, Watt said he never updated his insurance policy, which is why only a small portion was covered.

Almost six months after the fire, he said he still gets questions from customers about when he and his wife will reopen the butcher shop.

James Watt, co-owner of the Manotick Village Butcher, visited what remained of his former business for the first time since a fire destroyed the building in May. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

He estimates it would cost about $200,000 to rebuild and said he can't justify the expense, despite the fact he feels he's letting customers down.

"[Customers] say they're going to go vegetarian until we open," he said with a chuckle.

'Farewell' message to cupcake customers

A message on Veronick Ayling's V's Cupcakes website states her business was also underinsured.

The post titled "Farewell" says "this has been the most difficult decision I've ever made. I know many of you have been patiently waiting through the delays to once again savour our treats. Although I know I'm letting you all down, in the end I must now do what is best for V – something I'm not accustomed to."

She founded the frosted treats shop in 2014 after recovering from a debilitating battle with Lyme disease.

In May, she told CBC News the flames had transformed her pink and white pastry parlour into an "inferno ball of fire."

In her post, she acknowledged the community support and those who stepped up to fill in the gaps the insurance company left. She said the money raised will be given to Lyme Ontario, an organization that helps Lyme disease victims.

Fourth business leaving Manotick

While three destroyed businesses won't be reopening, a fourth that suffered the flames is leaving Manotick.

The four employees at Tetra Tech EBA, an engineering consulting firm, have been working from home since May, but plan to open up an office closer to the Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport, said Richard Kohler, an employee of the firm.

The building's landlord, Gino Petrocco, said it could be another year and a half before he can rebuild and start searching for new tenants. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

The fire was also a problem for the building's landlord, Gino Petrocco, who said he was misled about his insurance coverage. He expects it could be another year and a half before he can rebuild. There are plans to construct a new three-storey retail and office building closer to the downtown core, he said.