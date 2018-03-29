Manotick concrete company fined for workplace incident

A Manotick company has been fined $70,000 after an incident that left a worker critically injured.

Manotick Concrete Inc., pleaded guilty Thursday for the incident that happened in August, 2016.

The company was doing a concrete pour for a single-family home in Greely, when one of four outriggers for the concrete truck sunk into the ground.

The outriggers had steel plates under their base to compensate for soft ground, but the plates weren't spread out enough for the weight of the truck.

When the outrigger sunk, the boom arm of the concrete truck swung into the worker leaving them with critical injuries.