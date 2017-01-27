Firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting flames visible at the Manotick Arena at 5:20 a.m. Friday.

They say the flames were coming from the second floor of the building when they arrived on scene.

It took half an hour to bring the fire under control.

Scene at the Manotick arena is calm, but still busy after this morning's fire. pic.twitter.com/jbHgE1wAfv — @amkfoote

Firefighters say the arena's second floor kitchen and community hall had the worst of the damage. Some smoke made it into the stands and the ice rink.

They said no one was inside the arena at the time and the initial call came from a neighbour.

There is no estimate on the cost damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A local winter carnival, Manotick Shiverfest, was scheduled to begin on Friday night with two events at the arena. Firefighters said some festival activities may be affected by the fire damage.