A teen has been charged after allegedly posting a threatening message on Facebook about the special constable involved in a shooting at the Maniwaki courthouse on Wednesday.

A teen was arrested after allegedly threatening a special constable in a Facebook post. (Facebook)

According to police with the Sûreté du Quebec (SQ), the teen was arrested yesterday after posting a message in French asking for help finding the constable's name, so he could be tracked down and shot.

The teen, who can't be identified because he is a minor, has been charged with intimidation and was released from custody on a promise to appear in court in April.

An 18-year-old man is still in a coma after being shot by a special constable at the courthouse in Maniwaki on Wednesday. The constable was also injured in the scuffle, but was treated in hospital and released.