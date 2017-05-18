English-language students from an elementary school in Maniwaki, Quebec have been forced to move in with their French-language neighbours since flood waters overtook the school grounds earlier this month.

"There were moments when we thought we'd have water into the building, absolutely," said Ruth Ahern, the assistant general director of the Western Quebec School Board.

Ahern — who lives in Maniwaki, about 135 kilometres north of Ottawa — said the Gatineau and Désert River waters around the town had reached levels not seen since the 1974 flood, when the water engulfed part of the town.

"People were beginning to wonder at what point it would level off this time," said Ahern, adding many residents had concerns because of the extent of the flooding more than 40 years ago.

Maniwaki Woodland School students are expected to be away from their school for two more weeks as they wait for flood waters to subside. (Submitted)

Water came up over the road between the river and the Maniwaki Woodland School, flooding the school yard and creeping toward the front doors where volunteers had resurrected a sandbag wall to protect the building.

Woodland, along with the nearby English-language high school, were evacuated on May 1 as a precautionary move, sending children home for a week.

English school reaches out to their French neighbours

But while the high school students returned to their building May 8, the flood risk continued for Woodland.

Mike Dubeau, the Director General of the WQSB said during a special meeting with Hydro Quebec officials that administrators were warned the river water would remain high because of a decision to release more water from a dam up north.

That's when they devised a plan to move to the French language school École primaire Académie Sacré-Coeur.

"So our sister school board, le Commission Scolaire Haute-Bois, has been a great neighbour, a great friend, and opened their elementary school to our students," said Dubeau.

Logistical challenges

Sacré-Coeur made available five classrooms — just enough to accommodate the English students and their teachers.

On May 8, the school held an open house for parents to get a closer look at the new digs, a day before the students moved in.

'The idea that there's a divide between English and French, … there actually isn't when it comes down to it.' - Ruth Ahern, Western Quebec School Board

"I think the kids thought it was a kind of adventure," said Ahern.

It remains a logistical adventure. The French language school — which previously held 180 kids — has had to deal with an extra 80 children.

Administrators have had to re-schedule bus times to keep streets clear and stagger lunchtimes, gym classes and use of the school yard.

High water levels will likely mean the students will be at the French school for two more weeks.

A lesson in English-French solidarity

Ahern said the school community has been very grateful for the support from their Francophone neighbours.

"I think there are friendships being made;" she said, adding the experience has so far proven to be a life-long lesson about getting along for both grown-ups and children.

"I think its a real show of solidarity," said Ahern.

"Despite all the perceived tensions or the idea that there's a divide between English and French, in a small community like this, there actually isn't when it comes down to it, it's really demonstrated that."