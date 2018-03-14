The 18-year-old man who was shot in the face in the Maniwaki, Que., courthouse in late January is in custody after being released from hospital and still has a bullet lodged in his body, according to his mother.

The woman and her son cannot be identified due to protections under the Youth Criminal Justice Act since he was in the courthouse to be sentenced for an offence that predated his 18th birthday.

The man managed to grab a baton off of a special constable in the courthouse during a scuffle on Jan. 31 and began to hit him with it, according to Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), which is investigating.

The special constable then fired his gun, shooting the man in the head, according to a BEI news release.

The man was in a coma in hospital the day after the shooting.

He was released a little more than three weeks ago, according to his mother.

"It's been about three weeks, he hasn't been doing well since he left hospital," she said in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

"He wasn't ready to leave. He was having blackouts, fainting. The doctor released him anyway. Myself, my parents and the family didn't think it was a good idea."

She said her son is dealing with long-term health effects of his injuries and has also been having flashbacks and nightmares about the incident.

Bullet still lodged in body

The bullet is still in his body, stuck next to an artery with a fragment close to a vertebra, according to his mother.

"His life is in danger if they remove it. That would be more dangerous for him than leaving it there for the moment," she said.

The man was in a coma after the incident, but has since been moved to a detention centre in Gatineau, Que., according to his mother. (Supplied by teen's family)

She said if the bullet fragments are jostled, it could cause deadly internal bleeding or paralyze him.

"It's been difficult, but I have no choice but to stay strong for my son. I don't sleep well, I'm always stressed," she said.

Concern about long-term effects

However, she said the long-term impact of the injuries could make it impossible for her son to pursue his dream of going back to school to become a welder once he serves his time.

"In his state, with his headaches, his memory loss, fainting, going deaf in one ear, vision problems — all of this might mean he can't go back to school," she said.

The 18-year-old is scheduled to appear in court March 19 on a matter unrelated to the shooting incident.

His mother said there will also be a rally against police brutality in Maniwaki on Saturday.