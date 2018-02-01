The 18-year-old man who was shot and seriously injured at the Maniwaki courthouse yesterday is currently in a coma, according to his mother.

The woman cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of her son, who was at the courthouse to be sentenced on a charge under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. She spoke to CBC News from Hull Hospital in Gatineau, Que.

She said her son had just received a six-month sentence and was waiting to be transferred to jail when the scuffle broke out. Her son wanted a smoke break, she said, but was told he couldn't take one because he had been remanded into custody.

Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI), said the 18-year-old took a baton off the special constable during the altercation, and began hitting him with it.

The special constable then fired his gun, shooting the man in the head, according to a BEI news release.

The bullet entered the man's skull near his nose and is currently lodged in the side of his neck, his mother said.

The special constable was also injured, according to a spokesperson for Quebec's provincial police, but his condition is currently unknown.

Investigators from Quebec's police watchdog left the Maniwaki, Que., courthouse early Thursday morning. They continue to look into an altercation between an 18-year-old man and a special constable that left both seriously injured. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Thursday morning, a woman outside the courthouse said her son saw the altercation and the aftermath of the shooting.

CBC News is not using her name because it could identify her 17-year-old son, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"In the video clip I see and hear my son during the whole scuffle," she said.

"It was absolutely terrifying … When I talked to him last night you could hear the fear," she said. "As a mother you know when your child is scared."

Union head blames understaffing

Franck Perales, the president of the Quebec special constables' union, said Thursday that the constable involved in the altercation had been in the role for around five years, and had also worked in Montreal and Gatineau.

Special constables are peace officers who work in courthouses and other government buildings. They're equipped with pepper spray, a firearm and a collapsible baton, Perales said, as well as handcuffs.

The union has been pushing for more special constables to be present at courthouses to help deal with situations like the one that happened yesterday, Perales said.

He said that if the constable involved had had the support of others with similar training, the shooting might have been avoided.

The BEI said its investigators had left the courthouse early Thursday morning but are continuing to work on the case.