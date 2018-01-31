Two people were seriously injured in an incident at the Maniwaki courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

An officer with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said there was an altercation between an accused and a courthouse employee around 1 p.m. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, though it's unclear if their conditions are life-threatening.

Their identities have not been released.

An SQ spokesperson said there is no danger to the public, though officers remain at the scene.

Earlier this afternoon, witnesses reported a heavy police presence at the building, which sits at 266 Rue Notre Dame in Maniwaki, about 135 kilometres north of Ottawa.