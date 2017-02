A man and woman were found dead inside an apartment in Gatineau's Hull neighbourhood Monday afternoon, along with an alive and unharmed three-year-old child.

Gatineau police received a 911 call just before 4 p.m., reporting that someone may have died in a building near Mousette Park, police said in a media release.

The child was taken to hospital as a precaution.

An investigation is underway. The victims have not been identified.