Police have issued an arrest warrant for Marco Michaud. (Photo: Ottawa Police )

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in finding an Ottawa man wanted for second-degree murder.

Marco Michaud, 36, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and police have obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On July 18, 2017, Gerald Leduc was assaulted on Selkirk Street in Vanier.

Leduc, 53, was in a coma for the past six months and died at the hospital on Jan. 18, 2018.

Michaud is five-feet-four-inches tall and weighs 141 pounds.

Police are asking people not to approach Michaud as he is considered armed and dangerous.