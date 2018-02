An Ottawa man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man who spent six months in a coma has turned himself in, police say.

Marco Michaud, 36, gave himself up Saturday morning, Ottawa police said.

Michaud was charged Friday in the death of 53-year-old Gerald Leduc, who was assaulted on Selkirk Street in Vanier last July.

Police said Leduc was still in a coma when he died in hospital on Jan. 18.