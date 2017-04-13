Ottawa police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times and sent to hospital with serious injuries early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Carousel Crescent, off of Bridle Path Drive, around 2:14 a.m.

An injured man was found and sent to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police have made one arrest in the investigation, but have not yet laid charges.

The stabbing was one of three violent calls reported by police overnight.

Officers also investigated two separate shootings that were about an hour apart.

One was in Overbrook, while more gunfire broke out in Lowertown.