Ottawa police are looking for a suspect after one man was seriously injured in a stabbing early Tuesday morning in the city's west end.

The stabbing happened in the 900 block of Meadowlands Drive, just west of Prince of Wales Drive, shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Ottawa paramedics said they treated a man in his 30s for stab wounds. He was sent to hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

Ottawa police are investigating.