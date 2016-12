A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after he was stabbed in Ottawa's Blossom Park neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Stockton Drive at 3:20 a.m. The man was stabbed inside but the conflict spilled outdoors, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case but police are working to identify a possible suspect.

No other information was immediately available.